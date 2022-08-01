Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $471,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543,349 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

