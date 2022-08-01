Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $201,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.75. 160,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,690,819. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.