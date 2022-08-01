Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.47. 20,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,021. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.51.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

