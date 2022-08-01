Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 391 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,048 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

