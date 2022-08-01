Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) vs. Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Financial Review

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and Bright Scholar Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 0.94 -$9.23 million ($0.30) -5.03 Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.45 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -11.70

Bright Scholar Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Bright Scholar Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuke Music, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kuke Music has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -17.51% -0.37% -0.31% Bright Scholar Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kuke Music and Bright Scholar Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Kuke Music on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. It operated 95 schools across 12 provinces in China, as well as 14 schools internationally with a total student capacity of approximately 56,000 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

