British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,997.78 ($48.17).

British American Tobacco Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,220.50 ($38.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £72.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,088.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,485.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,334.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

