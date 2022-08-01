Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Price Target at C$10.93

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

BDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$390.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.22.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.34 million. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.