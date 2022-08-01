Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) PT at C$5.49

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

TSE:CRON opened at C$4.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.19. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.45.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.