Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target at $61.63

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

EBAY opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in eBay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

