Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Price Target at $74.80

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $941,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

