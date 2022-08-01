Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. 19,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

