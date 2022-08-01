Bruker (BRKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY22 guidance at $2.29 to $2.33 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bruker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Bruker by 211.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

