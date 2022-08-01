BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 250,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.