BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,806,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,890. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

