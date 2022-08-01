BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,086 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,953 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.42. 124,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,875,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

