BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $30.60. 377,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,893,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

