BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

