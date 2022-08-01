BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,043,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.59. 24,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

