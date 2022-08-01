Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,776 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $143.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.12.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

