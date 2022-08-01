Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $927,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Trading Down 0.6 %

IP stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

