Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $163.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.58. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

