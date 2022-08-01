Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

