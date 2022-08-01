ByteNext Hits Market Capitalization of $317,566.74 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $317,566.74 and approximately $70,951.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
