ByteNext Hits Market Capitalization of $317,566.74 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $317,566.74 and approximately $70,951.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

