Bytom Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Bytom has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $20.93 million and $1.39 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00250592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002406 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,763,072,062 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.