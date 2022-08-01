CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

CACI International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $302.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.77.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

