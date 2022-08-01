Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Caesarstone Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $309.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
Read More
