Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 47.8% in July

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 680,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 470,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

