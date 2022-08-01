Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Chetan Rohit Mehta Purchases 10,200 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Chetan Rohit Mehta bought 10,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,438.78.

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.89. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.16.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFW. Raymond James reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

