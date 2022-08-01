California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 279,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,065 shares of company stock valued at $112,865. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

