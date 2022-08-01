California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
California Water Service Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 279,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.34.
California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.
