Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.05 million.

Calix Stock Up 0.2 %

CALX opened at $57.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.83. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $16,189,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $7,509,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.