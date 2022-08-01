Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %

CALT stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

CALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.