Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on August 18th

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

CATC opened at $83.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,581,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.