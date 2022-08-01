Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 6.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 64,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,218,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $684.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.69.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Canaan by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 301,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

