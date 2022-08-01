Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Raised by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $78.87 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

