Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 739,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cango Trading Down 5.2 %

CANG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,999. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $357.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). Cango had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cango by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cango by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cango by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

