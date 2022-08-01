Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 739,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cango Trading Down 5.2 %
CANG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,999. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $357.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). Cango had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango
About Cango
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cango (CANG)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.