Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.08

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 1215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $559.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 78,464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 60,717 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

