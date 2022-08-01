Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

CARR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.72. 19,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,437. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

