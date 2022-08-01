Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.