Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57.
Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
