Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Raised by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Celanese by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Celanese by 128.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 15.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.45. 10,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.47.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

