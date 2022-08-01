Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion. Celestica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

CLS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 6,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $4,478,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,182 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 433,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 207,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

