Celo Euro (CEUR) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $34.53 million and approximately $34,417.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

About Celo Euro

Celo Euro (CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

