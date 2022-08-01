Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$12.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

CG opened at C$7.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.33 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

