Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.