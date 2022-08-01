Centric Swap Price Up 62.4% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $295,668.38 and approximately $1.39 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00627951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

