Ceres Market Cap Reaches $214,649.25 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $214,649.25 and $4,392.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $38.94 or 0.00169752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

