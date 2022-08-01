Ceres Market Cap Reaches $214,649.25 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $214,649.25 and $4,392.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $38.94 or 0.00169752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Ceres Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
