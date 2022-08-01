Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) versus ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -4.02% 3.56% 2.43% ServiceNow 3.56% 8.66% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Certara and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 1 5 0 2.83 ServiceNow 2 1 20 0 2.78

Valuation & Earnings

Certara currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.04%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $585.59, indicating a potential upside of 31.10%. Given ServiceNow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Certara.

This table compares Certara and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $286.10 million 12.84 -$13.27 million ($0.08) -287.38 ServiceNow $5.90 billion 15.19 $230.00 million $1.10 406.05

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Certara has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Certara on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

