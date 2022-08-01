CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.44. 2,217,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,344. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.97.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

