ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0011 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $733,634.20 and $734,630.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,255.46 or 1.00065904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00044574 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028131 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.