Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

