Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,605,452. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,681,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

